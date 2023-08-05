Open Menu

World Breastfeeding Week Campaign In Mirpurkhas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 11:08 PM

World breastfeeding week campaign in Mirpurkhas

A two-day seminar on Saturday organized World breastfeeding week campaign in Mirpurkha

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A two-day seminar on Saturday organized World breastfeeding week campaign in Mirpurkhas.

According to information, a two-day seminar was organized in Mirpurkhas by Sindh health department with collaboration of UNICEF and Shifa Foundation in connection with world mother feed week and the Importance of Mother's Milk.

Seminar Chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Noor Mustafa Laghari on this occasion efficacy of breast milk, mother's health and the legal points made by the government were also discussed briefly.

Participants DC Mirpurkhas, Director Health Dr.

Sharif, District Health Officer, Dr. Jairamdas, UNICEF and senior officials of the health department took an awareness walk was organized at the beginning of the Seminar in which hundreds of people participated.

On the second day of the seminar, Director Health Dr. Sharif presided over the program.

Director Health, DHO, Additional DHO Dr. Shakoor and other representatives of the health department and NGO gave detailed information to the participants regarding this global week and appreciated the services of frontline workers.

Related Topics

Sindh World Government Breast Feed

Recent Stories

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

16 minutes ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

16 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

18 minutes ago
 Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln O ..

Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln Over 5 Years - Justice Ministry

21 minutes ago
 UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaig ..

UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaign with historic 12 Medals

34 minutes ago
KP observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

KP observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

19 minutes ago
 Dairy farmers demand notifying Livestock Dept reco ..

Dairy farmers demand notifying Livestock Dept recommended milk price

19 minutes ago
 Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023: Laptop ..

Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023: Laptop Distribution Ceremony Held at ..

19 minutes ago
 Indian occupation of IIOJK apartheid: IPS forum

Indian occupation of IIOJK apartheid: IPS forum

19 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 322,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 322,900 cusecs water

19 minutes ago
 PEMRA Bill 2023 passed unanimously with consultati ..

PEMRA Bill 2023 passed unanimously with consultations of all stakeholders

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan