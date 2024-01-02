Open Menu

World-class Sports Complex, Universities To Be Built In Zafarwal: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and candidate for NA-76 Narowal and PP-54 Zafarwal constituencies, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal announced building a world-class sports complex for the youth of Zafarwal, so that they could participate in sports activities and bring laurels to the country

He expressed these views at the closing ceremony of the All Punjab Shah Faisal Shaheed Football Tournament here on Tuesday. The former Federal minister said, "I promise to the youth of Zafarwal that I will soon build a sports complex in Zafarwal like the Narowal Sports Complex, where world-class sports and coaches are available.

He said that the future of Pakistan was linked to the youth and for their bright future, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had taken practical steps. "More steps will be taken for their welfare in the future. More than 7,000 youths are studying in three universities in Narowal and world-class universities will also be set up in Zafarwal soon," he added.

He congratulated the Al-Faisal administration for organising a successful tournament, won by the Quetta team, which was awarded cash prizes and a shield.

