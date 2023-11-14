Open Menu

World Diabetes Day Marked In Multan

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 07:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) An awareness walk was organized on Tuesday in Nishtar Medical University(NMU) regarding World diabetes Day aiming at sensitising the public about the causes, symptoms, complications and prevention of this disease.

Department of Endocrinology and Medicines arranged the walk which was led by NMU VC Nishtar Medical Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed while Pro VC Dr. Mahnaz Khakwani, Principal Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Dr. Masood ul Rauf Hiraj, Dr. Asghar Javed, In-charge of Department of Endocrinology, Dr. Arif Mehmood Bhatti Dr. Ali Mehdi, Dr. Salahuddin Rand, Dr. Mehboob Qadir and other senior faculty members and a large number of post-graduate doctors participated. The walk started from Nishtar administration block and ended at Nishtar Tower.

The participants were carrying placards inscribed with messages about the symptoms, prevention and treatment of this disease.

Diabetic experts said that there are many symptoms of diabetes, including frequent urination, weight loss, frequent hunger, burning sensation in the feet and hearing, and diabetes affects the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, eyes, and nerves. And can affect other organs.

Experts believe that to avoid diabetes, the instructions of the International Diabetes Federation including eating less and walk more, should be followed seriously.

Separately, BZU Human Nutrition Department in collaboration with Zakariyan Society organized an awareness seminar.

The speakers shed light on different aspects of fast-growing disease worldwide.

They urged the public to lead a balanced life to avoid multiple diseases including sugar.

Dr M. Ramzan, Dr Dilnawaz and others spoke.

Related Topics

More Stories From Pakistan