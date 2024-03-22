World Down Syndrome Day observed at UVAS

The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with Lions Club International, observed the World Down Syndrome Day, here at the City Campus Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with Lions Club International, observed the World Down Syndrome Day, here at the City Campus Lahore.

An walk and a seminar was arranged to mark the day to create awareness among the public regarding the down syndrome symptoms, harm factors, treatment issues, ambiguities, diagnosis, causes, prevention and treatments, etc.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) led the walk while Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Advocate Mushtaq Ahmad, Izhar Ahmad, Dr Basit Ramzan, Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan and a number of faculty members and students participated in the walk.

The walk started from the Vice-Chancellor Office and culminated in-front of Main Lawn after taking a round of the City Campus.

Prof Muhammad Younus said such seminars were necessary for knowledge sharing regarding down syndrome complications.

At the seminar, guest speakers spoke about down syndrome genetic complication, highlighted physician's aspect and talked about developmental defect and child psychology with particular relevance to down syndrome.