World Down Syndrome Day Observed At UVAS
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 07:32 PM
The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with Lions Club International, observed the World Down Syndrome Day, here at the City Campus Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with Lions Club International, observed the World Down Syndrome Day, here at the City Campus Lahore.
An walk and a seminar was arranged to mark the day to create awareness among the public regarding the down syndrome symptoms, harm factors, treatment issues, ambiguities, diagnosis, causes, prevention and treatments, etc.
Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) led the walk while Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Advocate Mushtaq Ahmad, Izhar Ahmad, Dr Basit Ramzan, Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan and a number of faculty members and students participated in the walk.
The walk started from the Vice-Chancellor Office and culminated in-front of Main Lawn after taking a round of the City Campus.
Prof Muhammad Younus said such seminars were necessary for knowledge sharing regarding down syndrome complications.
At the seminar, guest speakers spoke about down syndrome genetic complication, highlighted physician's aspect and talked about developmental defect and child psychology with particular relevance to down syndrome.
Recent Stories
04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan
Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself
Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn inflation
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi
Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM
CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself5 minutes ago
-
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque11 minutes ago
-
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence11 minutes ago
-
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere15 minutes ago
-
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points15 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi15 minutes ago
-
Quetta Police to maintain law and order situation on Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali39 minutes ago
-
Landslide kills laborer39 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer held, over one maund hashish recovered39 minutes ago
-
Grand Mufti of Bosnia prays for Palestine at Faisal Masjid49 minutes ago