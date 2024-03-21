Open Menu

World Forest Day Marks In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

World Forest Day marks in Sukkur

Speakers in an event said the success in promoting forestry could never be achieved without the public participation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Speakers in an event said the success in promoting forestry could never be achieved without the public participation.

If every person decides to plant at least two saplings inside or outside his home, then not only environmental pollution can be controlled within next 10 years but the increasing demand of wood can also be met.

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), organised an event to mark the World Forest Day here on Thursday.

CEO, Dr Jamil Ahmed Shakeel while criticising the the forests department for adopting the zero tolerance policy on illegal cutting of trees, stated that we should pledge on the World Forest Day to eliminate environmental pollution and provide clean atmosphere to the coming generations.

He said that trees not only provide us oxygen but also play important role in national economy.

Ms Rubina Kayani, Keenjhar Nazeer, Muhammad Akram and others also spoke the occasion.

