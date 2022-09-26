UrduPoint.com

World Pharmacist Day Celebrated In Badin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Like other parts of the country, world pharmacist day was also observed in Badin under the aegis of Indus hospital DHQ on Monday

A seminar was held in this connection which was attended by senior pharmacist along with the others.

On the occasion, the head of the pharmacy department also presented the yearly performance report and shared the initiatives taken and overall role of the department.

Head of Department Abdul Manan while addressing the seminar said that the importance of pharmacy was like a spinal cord in the human body and proper treatment of the patients was not possible without pharmacy efforts.

