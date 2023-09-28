World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, wonderful programs were conducted in Chitral, with the day being celebrated with great enthusiasm, and a walk was organized on this occasion in which a large number of people related to tourism participated

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :On the occasion of World Tourism Day, wonderful programs were conducted in Chitral, with the day being celebrated with great enthusiasm, and a walk was organized on this occasion in which a large number of people related to tourism participated.

Students from schools and government officials representing civil society participated in the walk. The participants carried placards inscribed with promoting tourism and maintaining peace in the beautiful valley of Chitral.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Muhammad Ali and DPO Chitral Ikramullah Khan were the special guests of the World Tourism Day program. This program was organized with the financial support of the Aga Khan Rural Support Program, managed by the Chitral Tourism Association.

Paragliding was performed in the program, and hundreds of people watched this spectacular performance at Chitral Polo Ground and gave cheering responses to the paragliders. After Azan, a conference was organized in a local hotel wherein all stakeholders related to the tourism sector presented their recommendations regarding security issues, poor roads, unorganized tourism, and solving many problems that hinder the development of tourism in Chitral.

They urged the government and tourism department to take practical steps by seriously dealing with the tourism sector. They said that there is more potential for developing tourism sectors and promoting tourism in Lower and Upper Chitral.

Chitrali products and traditional foods were exhibited by women on this occasion, in which tourists and local people showed great interest. Chitral Tourism Association President Syed Harir Shah, Prince Siraj Mulk, Mehrban Khan, Assistant Commissioner Chitral Atif Jalib, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, and SIF Coordinator Shahzad participated as panelists.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Muhammad Ali and the DPO expressed their determination to implement the recommendations of civil society to the extent possible. General Manager of Tourism Muhammad Ali specially participated in this program from Peshawar.

Inayatullah Asir, a well-known social worker, organized the program. At the conclusion of the conference, a cultural event with dazzling performances by Chitrali musicians and traditional cultural dance by Chiltral's youngsters was held.