World Wildlife Day observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed World Wildlife Day with the theme of ‘People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Innovation’ on Ravi Campus, Pattoki.

The day commenced with an awareness walk to promote environmental consciousness and the importance of wildlife conservation among students and the general public.

Earlier, Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javid led the walk and a large number of professionals, faculty members and students participated. Later, in a seminar Prof Dr Arshad Javid delivered the welcome address and emphasized the critical role of academia in advancing wildlife conservation.