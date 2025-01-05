Written Exam Held For Excise, Taxation Police Recruitment:
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A written examination for the recruitment of excise and taxation police was conducted at the District Police Lines, Sargodha on Sunday.
Under the supervision of District Police Officer Sargodha Dr. Asad Ajaz Malhi, the written examination was organized in a completely transparent manner.
A total of 25 male and 9 female candidates, who had successfully passed the physical and measurement tests for recruitment to the excise police, participated in the written examination.
The examination was monitored through biometric and video recording cameras to ensure complete transparency. "Complete impartiality and merit were ensured at all stages of recruitment," said DPO Dr. Asad Ajaz Malhi.
