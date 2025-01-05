Open Menu

Written Exam Held For Excise, Taxation Police Recruitment:

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Written exam held for excise, taxation police recruitment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A written examination for the recruitment of excise and taxation police was conducted at the District Police Lines, Sargodha on Sunday.

Under the supervision of District Police Officer Sargodha Dr. Asad Ajaz Malhi, the written examination was organized in a completely transparent manner.

A total of 25 male and 9 female candidates, who had successfully passed the physical and measurement tests for recruitment to the excise police, participated in the written examination.

The examination was monitored through biometric and video recording cameras to ensure complete transparency. "Complete impartiality and merit were ensured at all stages of recruitment," said DPO Dr. Asad Ajaz Malhi.

Related Topics

Police Male Sargodha Sunday All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

16 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

16 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

16 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

17 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

17 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

17 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

17 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

17 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

17 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan