WSSC Staff Launches Cleanliness Drives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

WSSC staff launches cleanliness drives

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, cleaning staff of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) has completed the operation in Chakrakot Bala.

The operation was completed in the presence of social worker Esar Ali Bangash, Malik Sadat Hussain and other leaders.

The team cleaned all the drains around the Government Girls Primary school along with various drains for easy flow of rain water.

The elders of the area, people from different walks of life, villagers and local leaders of various political parties thanked Deputy Commissioner Kohat and WSSC staff for launching cleanliness drives.

