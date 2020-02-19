WWF organizes conference on water challenges,industrialization

The World Wide Fund (WWF) in collaboration with the Water Care Services Pakistan organized a day-long international conference on the 21st Century Water Challenges and Industrialization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The World Wide Fund (WWF) in collaboration with the Water Care Services Pakistan organized a day-long international conference on the 21st Century Water Challenges and Industrialization.

The conference focused on the current water and waste water challenges being faced by Pakistan with emphasis on innovative, cost-effective and nature-based treatment technologies.

Sohail Ali Naqvi, WWF Manager Freshwater Programme, discussed how water stewardship could play a positive role in the water management of the country. He also emphasized on strengthening linkages of the government with all relevant stakeholders to promote pragmatic and prompt water stewardship.

On this occasion, Environmental Protection Department Deputy Director Mian Ejaz said, in his address, that no doubt environmental issues were posing more threats to humans than they ever had.

They could be mitigated through a stakeholder inclusive approach as all individuals were custodians of environment, he said.

Eros Kaw, CEO, Bio Cleaner Technology USA, presented his patented technology, which uses microbes to treat water efficiently.

Maheen Malik, Country Coordinator, Alliance for Water Stewardship also talked about the urgent need for collective action pertaining to water management.

Other speakers also expressed their views and emphasized that rapid urbanization orindustrialization was negatively impacting quantity and quality of water resourcesin the country.