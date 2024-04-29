13 Buildings Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The buildings department has sealed 13 buildings in Model Town on charge of
illegal use for commercial purposes.
Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad Zubair Watto said on Monday that the building
owners were bound to get prior approval for commercial use of their building by paying commercialization
fee but owners of 13 buildings in Model Town violated the law and used their buildings for commercial purposes illegally.
To which, premises of these buildings were sealed as the status of these buildings was residential in the record of buildings department. Now these buildings would be de-sealed when their owners would pay their fee
with an amount of fine, he added.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested34 seconds ago
-
Director General Iran Culture center meets Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Atif’5 minutes ago
-
International seminar on interfaith harmony held at IUB5 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman DI Khan office resolves 799 cases in 2023: Official5 minutes ago
-
PHA Flora Festival concludes6 minutes ago
-
Rangers, ANF capture drug traffickers in joint operation15 minutes ago
-
Polio drive in full swing: ICT admins oversees campaign activities15 minutes ago
-
Ahsan committed to get prepared Narowal Sports City15 minutes ago
-
Backward areas uplift among govt top priorities:Minister16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for resolving land acquisition cases soon16 minutes ago
-
India committing crimes against humanity in IIOJK: WKAF & KDC35 minutes ago
-
BJP, its proxies peddling anti-Muslim narrative during election campaign: Farooq45 minutes ago