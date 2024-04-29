13 buildings sealed over illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The buildings department has sealed 13 buildings in Model Town on charge of

illegal use for commercial purposes.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad Zubair Watto said on Monday that the building

owners were bound to get prior approval for commercial use of their building by paying commercialization

fee but owners of 13 buildings in Model Town violated the law and used their buildings for commercial purposes illegally.

To which, premises of these buildings were sealed as the status of these buildings was residential in the record of buildings department. Now these buildings would be de-sealed when their owners would pay their fee

with an amount of fine, he added.