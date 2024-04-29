Director General Iran Culture Center Meets Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Atif’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Director General Iran Culture Center Hyderabad Raza Parsa called on Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u- Zaman Atif here on Monday.
On this occasion Director General Iran Cultural Center presented a flower bucket and Pictorial Album of Iran to Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Atif.
Both officers decided to publish Sindhi translation of the important books of Persian language and rare persian manuscripts available in the library of Sindhi Adabi Board.
Later , Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ presented Quran-e-Majeed translated in Persian language by Hazrat Makhdoom Nooh, ‘Gulshan Raaz ‘ Sindhi Translation of Persian Masnavi of Shaikh Mehmood Shabstri ,Kashaful-Ejaz by Mirza Qaleech Baig to Raza Parsa and exchanged good wishes with each other.
