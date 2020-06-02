X-WAPDA DISCOs seek Rs 162 bln adjustments for 2nd, 3rd quarters

X-WAPDA Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have sought Rs162 billion adjustments on account of variation in Power Purchase Price (PPP) for 2nd and 3rd quarters of the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :X-WAPDA Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have sought Rs162 billion adjustments on account of variation in Power Purchase price (PPP) for 2nd and 3rd quarters of the current fiscal year.

In petitions submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the DISCOs sought over Rs 73 billion under quarterly adjustment mechanism for 2nd quarter October to December 2019 and Rs 89 billion for 3rd quarter January to March 2020.

The power regulator will hold public hearing into the petitions on Wednesday and if approved Rs 162 billion would be collected from the consumers.

According to the petitions, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) sought over Rs 16 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs 28 billion, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) Rs 13 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) Rs 23 billion each, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs 29 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs 10 billion, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs 14 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 4 billion and Tribal Electric Supply Company Rs 889 million adjustments for both the said quarters.

In case, NEPRA approved, the power tariff would increase over Rs 1.5 per unit, sources told here.

