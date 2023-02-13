UrduPoint.com

Year-long Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of The Constitution Starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were started here on Monday by holding a simple ceremony near the monument of unsung heroes "Wall of Democracy" installed at the green belt of Parliament House.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony at Parliament House on Monday. The monument is constructed to pay glowing tributes to unsung heroes, who rendered unmatched sacrifices for the promotion and upholding of democracy in the country.

Speaking on the occasion National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the monument which remained a no-go area during the era of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would be improved further. The golden jubilee celebrations were aimed at making youth aware of the importance of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Some 50 years have passed and it's imperative to bring facts before the nation. A comprehensive chain of events has been chalked out to celebrate the golden jubilee of the constitution in a befitting manner.

The slogan was 'my constitution, my guarantee for freedom'. A special committee, headed by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, has already been constituted to celebrate it. Various debate competitions would be organized among the students of universities and colleges to highlight the importance of the constitution. The speakers of parliament from all over the world have been invited to golden jubilee celebrations.

Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto offered unmatched sacrifices for strengthening democracy in the country, he said.

Paying glowing tribute to former President Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said Zardari had voluntarily delegated usurped powers back to Parliament. While Bilawal snubbed his Indian counterpart and defended the Kashmiris in an impressive manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Razzaq Rabbani, the convener of a committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan said the Pakistan Peoples Party has arranged various programmes at the provincial and national level to celebrate the golden jubilee.

"I am glad that these celebrations have commenced from the Wall of Democracy to eulogize the services of defenders of democracy," he said adding that the Wall was created during the PPP government, but it was declared a restricted area during the successive regime. The constitutional path was the only way to overcome the prevailing crises. He urged all and sundry to remain within their constitutional limits. Pakistan Peoples Party Vice Chairman Senator Yusuf Raza Gillani said after Quaid's demise the first constitution of 1956 was created and was signed by freedom fighters and Pakistan movement leaders. "Former president Ayub Khan abrogated the Constitution. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gathered all people including workers, women, journalists, writers, and farmers after assuming power. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave a unanimous constitution," he said.

