DG KDA Directs For Every Possible Measure To Facilitate Tourists In Kaghan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Chairman Jamil Ahmad Friday chaired the third meeting of the fourth board of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) held at the Commissioner’s office Abbottabad.
During the meeting, decisions were made regarding various developmental projects in the valley to promote tourism and provide maximum facilities to the tourists. Addressing the meeting, Chairman Jamil Ahmad stated that the tourism season has begun, and tourists visiting Kaghan and Naran valleys are our guests.
He emphasized that every possible step is being taken to provide maximum facilities to tourists. He further instructed the officials and staff of the Kaghan Development Authority that any negligence in assisting and guiding tourists would be intolerable.
The meeting also decided to launch an awareness campaign to educate the public about the preservation of the valley’s natural beauty and cleanliness. This campaign will involve school and college students as well as the community.
Additionally, steps will be taken to further improve the safety protocols of zip-lining and rafting activities.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, Director General Shabbir Khan, Deputy Director Ameen-ul-Hassan, Board Member Lieutenant General (R) Ayaz Rana, Khan and KDA officials Iftikhar Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Asad Khan, and other staff members. Additionally, Board Member Raqeeb Khan and Deputy Secretary Forest Asad Shehzad joined the meeting via Zoom from Peshawar.
