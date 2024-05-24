Open Menu

DG KDA Directs For Every Possible Measure To Facilitate Tourists In Kaghan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DG KDA directs for every possible measure to facilitate tourists in Kaghan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Chairman Jamil Ahmad Friday chaired the third meeting of the fourth board of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) held at the Commissioner’s office Abbottabad.

During the meeting, decisions were made regarding various developmental projects in the valley to promote tourism and provide maximum facilities to the tourists. Addressing the meeting, Chairman Jamil Ahmad stated that the tourism season has begun, and tourists visiting Kaghan and Naran valleys are our guests.

He emphasized that every possible step is being taken to provide maximum facilities to tourists. He further instructed the officials and staff of the Kaghan Development Authority that any negligence in assisting and guiding tourists would be intolerable.

The meeting also decided to launch an awareness campaign to educate the public about the preservation of the valley’s natural beauty and cleanliness. This campaign will involve school and college students as well as the community.

Additionally, steps will be taken to further improve the safety protocols of zip-lining and rafting activities.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, Director General Shabbir Khan, Deputy Director Ameen-ul-Hassan, Board Member Lieutenant General (R) Ayaz Rana, Khan and KDA officials Iftikhar Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Asad Khan, and other staff members. Additionally, Board Member Raqeeb Khan and Deputy Secretary Forest Asad Shehzad joined the meeting via Zoom from Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Abbottabad From

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

53 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

2 hours ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

4 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

4 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

18 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

18 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

18 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan