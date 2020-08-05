UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Observed In Shaheed Benazirabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Shaheed Benazirabad district also observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

On the occasion, a rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo commenced from DC Office under strict SOPs wearing black bands.

The rally participants chanted slogans against Indian atrocities on the people of Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion, the ADC said, "the rally is organized to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir." He said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir should be given their right to self determination as per the UN resolutions.

He said the international organizations shall take immediate notice of atrocities being committed by Indian army on Kashmiris.

