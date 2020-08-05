Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Abbotabad

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The people on Wednesday observed Youm-e-Istehsal against completion of one year military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

They strongly condemned the Indian atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir.

The Day was observed with one-minute silence at deputy commissioner office to mark the occasion. The deputy commissioner inaugurated the ceremony by hoisting flag.

Officials of all departments, district administration and people from all walks of life participated in the ceremony and strongly condemned the brutalities of the Indian forces against Kashmiri people who had been struggling for their just cause.

Later, a rally was taken out to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Deputy Commissioner was also leading a rally in which the participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri people and condemning atrocities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmir people.