'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada' observed at Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

Like other parts of the country, the 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada' was observed in Swabi on Thursday to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) : Like other parts of the country, the 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada' was observed in Swabi on Thursday to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

In this connection, the major rally was taken out that was led by caretaker minister, Salma Begum and former senator, Sitara Ayaz.

The rally that started from General Bus Stand was attended by people including school children and members of civil society.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of the Pak-Army and pictures of the martyrs.

They also chanted slogans in favor of the armed forces and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan. They prayed for the departed souls and said that sacrifices offered by martyrs would not go in vain and always be remembered.