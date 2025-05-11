Open Menu

Youm-eTashakur Observed In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Youm-eTashakur observed in Nawabshah

Nawabshah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Like the rest of the country, citizens of Nawabshah also celebrated the "Victory Day" with great enthusiasm. Various political, social, religious, business, and Christian communities took out rallies across the city.

The rallies were led by District President Pakistan Peoples Party Salem Khan Zardari, Mayor Qazi Rasheed Bhatti, MQM Zonal In-charge Moazzam Khan Javed, traders leader Kamran Qureshi, leaders of Shia Ulema Council, and representatives of the Christian community. A special prayer service was also held at the church located on Maryam Road.

Participants chanted slogans “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad,” while sweets were distributed among the public. On the occasion, various leaders expressed that the Pakistan Army is among the best armies in the world. Speakers said they embraced martyrdom with joy, while non-believers fear death and cling to life and this is the secret behind the success of Muslims. The rallies passed through various main roads of the city and concluded at Nawabshah Press Club.

APP/rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan