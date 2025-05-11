Youm-eTashakur Observed In Nawabshah
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Nawabshah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Like the rest of the country, citizens of Nawabshah also celebrated the "Victory Day" with great enthusiasm. Various political, social, religious, business, and Christian communities took out rallies across the city.
The rallies were led by District President Pakistan Peoples Party Salem Khan Zardari, Mayor Qazi Rasheed Bhatti, MQM Zonal In-charge Moazzam Khan Javed, traders leader Kamran Qureshi, leaders of Shia Ulema Council, and representatives of the Christian community. A special prayer service was also held at the church located on Maryam Road.
Participants chanted slogans “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad,” while sweets were distributed among the public. On the occasion, various leaders expressed that the Pakistan Army is among the best armies in the world. Speakers said they embraced martyrdom with joy, while non-believers fear death and cling to life and this is the secret behind the success of Muslims. The rallies passed through various main roads of the city and concluded at Nawabshah Press Club.
APP/rzq-nsm
