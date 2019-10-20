Young man injured during robbery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :A young man was shot and injured during a robbery incident on Hyderabad Bypass here Sunday evening.

The injured Zubair Abro sustained gunshot to his abdomen and was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital, according to the police.

The police said two suspects riding a motorbike tried to snatch cash and mobile phone from Abro.

They added that he was shot and injured when he resisted the robbery.

The unknown suspects escaped from the spot after shooting Abro. The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.