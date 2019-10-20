UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Man Injured During Robbery

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Young man injured during robbery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :A young man was shot and injured during a robbery incident on Hyderabad Bypass here Sunday evening.

The injured Zubair Abro sustained gunshot to his abdomen and was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital, according to the police.

The police said two suspects riding a motorbike tried to snatch cash and mobile phone from Abro.

They added that he was shot and injured when he resisted the robbery.

The unknown suspects escaped from the spot after shooting Abro. The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Robbery Young Hyderabad Man Sunday FIR From

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

3 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

4 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

4 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

4 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.