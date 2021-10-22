UrduPoint.com

Youth Dies Of Snake Bite After Killing Reptile

A youngster died after being bitten by a snake while he was trying to put the reptile in a box after catching it by hand here at Basti Sheena Mar, Chak 33WB, a suburban area of Vehari city on Friday

Twenty (20) years old Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Mushtaq had caught a snake and was attempting to put it in a box when the poisonous reptile bit him on his finger. The youngster immediately killed the snake. However, his condition started deteriorating after a while and he was taken to a doctor where he could not survive and died.

The youngster who was married only a year ago was buried at a village graveyard after funeral prayers.

