UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Drowns In River Panjkora

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Youth drowns in River Panjkora

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A youth drowned in River Panjkora while taking bath near Shangrila Park here on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 official said, a 26-year-old, Suhail Khan form Dhab area of Rabat was taking bath near the banks of River Panjkora when he slipped into deep waters and drowned.

He was retrieved from waters in Ranai area and was rushed to Temargara Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

He was later buried in Rabat where large number of people attended the funeral.

Related Topics

Dead Rabat Bath Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

10 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

10 hours ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

10 hours ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.