Youth drowns in River Panjkora

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A youth drowned in River Panjkora while taking bath near Shangrila Park here on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 official said, a 26-year-old, Suhail Khan form Dhab area of Rabat was taking bath near the banks of River Panjkora when he slipped into deep waters and drowned.

He was retrieved from waters in Ranai area and was rushed to Temargara Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

He was later buried in Rabat where large number of people attended the funeral.