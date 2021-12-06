UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed In Road Accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A youth was killed, while another suffered injures in a road accident here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said the incident took place near Cadet College when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the van near Cadet College, Pasrur.

As a result, Affan (20), died on the spot while Faizan (22), received serious injuries.

The victims were shifted to Civil Hospital, Pasrur, said Rescue.

