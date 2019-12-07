UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth-led Projects Showcased In Student Leaders Conference

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:29 PM

Youth-led Projects Showcased in Student Leaders Conference

Over 2100 students of 12 universities of Punjab and KPK were benefited by 60 youth-led social action projects—an initiative that was started by Bargad, says the spokesperson.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2019) Over 2100 students of 12 universities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa benefited from 60 youth-led social action projects organized by 67 youth leaders and office-bearers of student societies working in the universities here on Saturday.

The students who were benefited belong to universities based in Bannu, Karak, LakkiMarwat, Swat, Malakand, DI Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore. The projects was the part of “Youth leadership on campuses,”—an initiative that was started by organization Bargad. According to a statement, during a two-day student leaders conference it was briefed that Bargad organized in collaboration with Youth Affairs Department in auditorium of University of Home Economics Lahore (UHEL).

The conference was divided into two parts: the first day was dedicated to commemorate the International Volunteers Day while selected leaders showcased their social action projects on the second day. More than 800 students participated in proceedings of the conference including youth leaders from KP and Punjab; Dr Kanwal Amin the VC of UHEL; Mr. Adnan Arshad Aulaukh, DG Youth and sports Affairs, Government of Punjab; Senator Waleed Iqbal; Officials of the KP youth affairs department Zubair Khattak and Haris Jan and Dr Waseem from University of LakkiMarwat; educationist TaimurBandey; Alina Khan (USIP); and young panelists Rizwan Anwar, LaraibAbid, TehreemHasham, Ali Adeebamong others.

Dr Kanwal Amin, the VC of UHEL, opened the conference. Mr. Adnan Arshad Aulaukh, DG Youth and Sports Affairs, Government of Punjab at this occasion announced that the government of Punjab is soon bringing the Punjab Sports Policy.

A panel discussion on volunteerism was organized on the first day, while on the second day the youth leaders mainly from KP presented their best social actions during the panel discussions.

Natasha Faisal (Kinnaird College) moderated the panel discussions, while Noor Imran, Usman Yunus and Minahil Aslam facilitated the conference.

Awards for best volunteers were given to UmerDoabiya (GCU) TehreemHasham(LCWU), Hussain Hashmi (UOE). ZarwanGhamdi and Lyba Salman from TNS Beaconhouse also spoke on volunteerism and youth leadership.

Bilal Khattak and music society members of the University of education took part in musical programmes during the two days conference.

Senator Waleed Iqbal distributed certificates to the conference volunteers. In his special address he spoke about five key characteristics of leadership in the light of teachings of Allama Iqbal.

Related Topics

Lahore Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Music Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Swat Student Young Sargodha Gujranwala Karak Malakand GCU From Government Best LCWU

Recent Stories

Khurshid Shah judicial remand extended for 5 days ..

54 seconds ago

4 dacoits killed in alleged police encounter in Mu ..

55 seconds ago

PM believes country to make progress by upholding ..

57 seconds ago

Mohsin Aziz chairs meeting to review Colliers prob ..

58 seconds ago

Trump, Moon agreed to maintain dialogue talks with ..

1 minute ago

New EU chief in Ethiopia for first trip outside bl ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.