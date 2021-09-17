Youth shot dead over old enmity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A youth was allegedly shot dead near Sheikh Valook village,Bhera over old enmity here on Friday.

Police said Hassan Shah along with his accomplices Farrukh and Tasleem shot and killed 25-year-old Nabeel Abbas to avenge his brother murder.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Police registered a case against the accused and conducting raids for their arrest.