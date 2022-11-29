Zardari pays homage to party martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P), Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday paid homage to the heroes of the party who were martyred while standing firm on their ideology.

On the occasion of the Foundation Day of the PPP, Asif Zardari said that the PPP defeated three dictators for democracy and emerged victorious.

"Courage is the heritage of the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party and there is no doubt that the determination of the workers of the Party is also exemplary," he added.

Asif Zardari said that the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto could have lived by bowing down before the dictator but he chose to sacrifice himself for the nation.

He said the Madar-e-Jamhooriat, Begum Nusrat Bhutto sacrificed everything for the sake of the country and the nation but never gave up.

Asif Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as a young girl resisted barbaric and brutal tyranny. The democratic struggle destroyed the idols of powerful dictators.

He said that today the graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh is inhabited by martyrs, but there is no sign of the Names of their killers anywhere.

"We are the political followers of the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. There is a difference between us and our opponents," he added.