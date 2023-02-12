UrduPoint.com

Zardari Pays Tribute To Women Who Worked For Democracy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Zardari pays tribute to women who worked for democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Sunday paid tribute to the women who raised their voices for the Constitution and democracy during the Zia dictatorship on National Women's Day.

"Mother of democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were the torchbearers of the struggle for freedom and democracy among the womenfolk of the country," he added.

He said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto defeated the powerful dictators through democratic struggle.

Asif Zardari said the women leaders and workers of the PPP endured imprisonment in the Shahi Fort in the struggle for the restoration of democracy.

"PPP ensured the participation of women in all sectors," he said, adding that it is important for a dignified and civilized society that women should have equal rights.

He said the mindset that considers women as inferior and weak has to be defeated. The PPP would continue the struggle to give women the dignified position they deserve.

