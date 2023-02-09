UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Expresses Satisfaction On Reaching 3th Phase Of LG Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday expressed his satisfaction on reaching the third phase of local Government elections in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday expressed his satisfaction on reaching the third phase of local Government elections in the province.

He also congratulated Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Al-Khalid Panel, Chairman and Vice Chairman of Balochistan saying that the main purpose of local elections was to devolve power to the lower level, which was a welcome step for the areas.

Having local elections in the third phase is an argument that the provincial government is serious about solving public problems, he said and added that public problems would be solved by public representatives.

He also hoped that all the chairmen and vice-chairmen would make service their motto adding that the people could fulfill their expectations for the purpose for which they have elected their representatives.

