Ziaullah Langau regrets over poor law and order situation in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home & Tribal Affairs and Prisons Mir Ziaullah Langau, while regretting concerns over the poor law and order situation in the province, said that despite around Rs 55 billion spent annually on security apparatus.

He stressed that significant steps should be taken to eliminate terrorism, and all organizations should be alert to address the security challenges in the province.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation and measures for strengthening security in the province. In the meeting, a detailed review of the area clearance plan, zero terrorism strategy, law and order situation, curbing smuggling, and prevention of illegal activities was also discussed.

Mir Ziaullah Langau said all law enforcement institutions should work with a strong strategy to save the lives and property of the people.

In this regard, he also appealed to the public to cooperate with the institutions to maintain law and order. He said the government will not tolerate any lapse in the mandate given by the people. Ziaullah Langau said that there are clear orders from the Chief Minister that no lapse in security apparatus will be tolerated, and maintaining security is the top priority of the government.

The minister emphasized the importance of the need for better coordination between the police and Levies forces. Langau said that timely and accurate information should be used to take action against criminals.

He warned that action would be taken against the authority's concerns in the area where terrorism took place and that legal action should be taken on the display of arms in Quetta.

He said that efforts would be strengthened to root out terrorism in the area. Mir Ziaullah Longu instructed the officers of the department that it was necessary to eliminate corruption from the forces and issued clear orders to the officials that action would be taken against any official found involved in extortion and corruption.

He said that absenteeism would not be tolerated, and if any were found absent from duty, they would be removed from the position. He said that a biometric system should be installed in all institutions to ensure the timely attendance of employees.

The officials agreed to implement the "zero tolerance" policy against terrorism. The institutions under the leadership of the Chief Minister are engaged in a decisive war against terrorism.