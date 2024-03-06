Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Did Not Get Fair Trial: SC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 11:56 AM
A SC bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa delivered the opinion of the top court, observing that all the judges are united on this view point that Bhutto did not get fair trial.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has delivered its opinion on the reference against death sentence of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) founder and former Prime Minister Zulfqiar Ali Bhutto, observing that he did not get fair trial.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa observed that they could not correct themselves until and unless they admitted their own mistakes.
“The detailed reason of this verdict will be issued later,” observed CJP Isa while announcing the verdict. He was heading a nine-member bench seized with the hearing of the reference moved against conviction of former Prime Minister Zulfqiar Ali Bhutto.
The bench observed that the decision is unanimous on this matter, and all the judges are bound to decide the matters in accordance with the law.
The CJP who was reading the opinion also observed that the five questions were raised in the reference, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was not given a fair trial, and the judiciary could not move forward without acknowledging past mistakes.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Raza Rabbani and other leaders of the party and senior lawyers were also present there.
Later, talking to the reporters, Bilawal Bhutto Zardrai said that the history was going to correct itself after 44 years long gap.
“We are waiting for the detailed verdict,” said Bilawal, hoping that the judiciary would take the right direction after this verdict.
The judiciary, he said, accepted this fact today that Zulfqiar Ali Bhutto could not get fair trial.
“We will talk to the lawyers soon as we get the detailed verdict,” he added.
