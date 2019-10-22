UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Godfather' Director Coppola Backs Scorsese In Row Over Marvel Films

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:42 PM

Godfather' director Coppola backs Scorsese in row over Marvel films

Francis Ford Coppola jumped into a controversy over the Marvel superhero movies Saturday, not just backing fellow director Martin Scorsese's critique of the films but denouncing them as "despicable"

LYON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Francis Ford Coppola jumped into a controversy over the Marvel superhero movies Saturday, not just backing fellow director Martin Scorsese's critique of the films but denouncing them as "despicable".Earlier this month Scorsese, director of classics such as Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, described the Marvel universe films as more theme parks than cinema, even if they were well made.His remarks made waves across social media for days, as fans of his work and the Marvel hits such as the Avengers films, argued the merits.But Coppola, speaking to journalists in the French city of Lyon, where he has just been awarded the Prix Lumiere for his contribution to cinema, backed his fellow Italian-American Scorsese."When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he's right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration."I don't know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again," the 80-year-old filmmaker said.

"Martin was kind when he said it's not cinema.

He didn't say it's despicable, which I just say it is."Coppola also said he was working on his biggest project yet: Megalopolis, a film about a utopia, a project he has nurtured for two decades."I wanted to make a film about a human expression of what really is heaven on earth."I would say it's the most ambitious film (I've worked on) more than Apocalypse Now.

That's the problem," he added.Apocalypse Now, his 1979 war epic starring Martin Sheen and Marlon Brando, is notorious for the vast amount of time and money it ate up during production."I think it would cost more than Apocalypse Now," said Coppola.

"It would be the biggest budget I ever had to work with."Coppola, the director of the Godfather films, joins an illustrious list of film-makers and actors to have received the Prix Lumiere, including Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar and Milos Forman.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Budget Social Media Driver Lyon Same Money From Ford (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport deals with 21m items o ..

2 minutes ago

Orientation for undergraduate students held at Uni ..

16 minutes ago

UBS Q3 profits tumble on trade disputes, low rates ..

16 minutes ago

Nicki Minaj walks down the aisle in a surprise wed ..

2 minutes ago

Installation of fire extinguishers at commercial b ..

2 minutes ago

Robbery by 3 real brothers : One dacoit killed, tw ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.