Aamir, Saif Ali Khan to star in Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha?

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in for the Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha which is titled Vikram Veda. The 2017 neo-noir action thriller film featured Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.According to the report in Filmfare, the film will have Aamir playing a negative role, while Saif will don the character of a good cop which was played by Vijay Sethupathi.

The film is being produced by Neeraj Panday and is currently in the pre-production stage, however, both the actors have given a nod to the makers. The project is all set to go on floors in March 2020.The original film was written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri and produced by S.

Sashikanth. The story was inspired by popular folktale Baital Pachisi, which tells us the story of police inspector Vikram who kills a gangster named Vedha. However before Vedha surrenders himself, he tells Vikram three stories that will change his perceptions of evil and good.Currently, Aamir Khan is busy prepping for his role in Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he will be teaming up with 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor.

The movie will be directed by Advait Chandan. In the movie, Aamir will be sporting not one, or two, but four different looks. Not only him, but even Kareena Kapoor will be joining the party.