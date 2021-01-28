Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2021) Singer-cum-politician and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Abrar-ul-Haq sang a new song “Sun Le Tu” and dedicated it to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The song written by Mubashir Hassan and music composition done by Abrar-ul-Haq went viral on social media.

The song is just 3 minutes and seven seconds lengthy which has showed different aspects of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s life. According to the reports, Barrister Ali Mehdi is the man who is behind this idea and direction of this new song.

Abrarul Haq who was made Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) had earlier contested election on NA-78 (Narowal-II) in the 2018 general elections but could not win the seat. Known for his famous song “Billu”, Abrar is also the founder and chairman of Sahara for Life Trust, a non-profit charitable organisation that provides health services to the people of Narowal and surrounding areas since 1998.