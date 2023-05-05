UrduPoint.com

Actress Amber Heard Quits Hollywood For New Beginning In Spain

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Actress Amber Heard quits Hollywood for new beginning in Spain

Heard's move to Spain follows a tumultuous few years in her personal life, including a high-profile defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022.

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) Amber Heard, the well-known American actress, has reportedly decided to quit Hollywood and move to Madrid, Spain, with her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige. According to sources, Heard has made her relocation to Madrid permanent, indicating that she is looking for a fresh start in her life.

Heard's move to Spain follows a tumultuous few years in her personal life, including a high-profile defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022.

Depp had sued Heard for $50 million, accusing her of falsely claiming that he abused her in order to gain more alimony in their divorce settlement. In response, Heard countersued for $100 million, but ultimately lost the case, being ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, as well as $350,000 in punitive damages.

While Heard's move to Madrid may signal a new chapter in her life, fans need not worry about never seeing her on screen again. The actress will still be seen in the upcoming movie "Aquaman

