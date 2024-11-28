Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress Nargis alleges that Maryam Hussain and Abida Usmani defamed her

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) Stage actress Nargis, accompanied by her lawyer, Advocate Zain Ali Qureshi, appeared at the office of the FIA Cybercrime Wing and filed a complaint against fellow artists Maryam Hussain and Abida Usmani.

In her application, Actress Nargis alleged that Maryam Hussain and Abida Usmani defamed her.

She has asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to register a case against them.