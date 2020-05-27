UrduPoint.com
Ali Rehman Wishes Birthday To  Hareem Farooq

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:46 PM

Ali Rehman wishes birthday to  Hareem Farooq

The actor called her “beautiful” and said that she always was there for him to support him and give him advices.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) Known actor Ali Rehman wished birthday to actress Hareem Farooq here on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt message on Twitter, Ali Rehman expressed her strong relation with the actress, saying that he was very grateful to her for being with him.

The actor called him “beautiful” and said that she was his outstanding friend.

He wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful @FarooqHareem!. Thank you for always being there for me, having my back, giving me advice, laughing at my jokes when no one else gets them (no sense of humour), standing up for me, and just generally being an outstanding friend. love you loads!!!,”.

Both Ali and Hareem have worked in a number of films and dramas together including Heer Maan Ja and Diyar-e-Dil.

