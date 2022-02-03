Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that he has sold out the old bungalow against INR23 coror to a local businessman as it has been lying vacant for a long time since his parents moved to his home in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has sold bungalow of his father in South Dehli, the latest reports said on Thursday.

The bungalow was once the abode of his parents Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan located in the Gulmohar Park area of Delhi.

The reports said that Bachan had got impressive amount of INR 23 croro by selling it out. The house has been lying vacant for a long after parents of the actor moved to Mumbai home Jalsa—the house where Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradya Bachchan are living now.

The Bungalow known as Sopaan was named after the name of Amitabh’s mother Teji. Nezone Group of Companies Chief Executive Officer Avni Bader bought the house from the actor with whom he had long acquaintance for last 35 years.

According to the media reports, Avni said that it was an old construction and he wanted to demolish it and want to build as per their needs.

“We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset,” he was quoted as saying.