 Amna Ilyas Says She Never Rejected Item Song Offers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2023 | 01:26 PM

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song offers

Amna Ilyas has gained popularity for her exceptional dance performances in films, particularly in item songs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2023) Renowned model and actress Amna Ilyas recently addressed rumors about rejecting opportunities to perform in item songs, clarifying that she has never turned down such offers.

Amna Ilyas has gained popularity for her exceptional dance performances in films, particularly in item songs. There were reports suggesting that she declined an offer to feature in an item song for the movie "Baaji." However, she set the record straight by stating that she has never rejected any such offer, a local private tv reported.

She explained that although she was initially approached only for the item song in "Baaji," she was later offered a role in the main cast of the film.

Therefore, she did not reject the opportunity to perform in the item song.

The actress candidly shared her experiences of stumbling multiple times while walking the ramp, including one particularly dangerous fall that left her with foot injuries lasting for a year.

Regarding the modeling industry, Amna highlighted that while education may not be mandatory for a modeling career, having a tall stature and maintaining a healthy physique are essential attributes.

She emphasized that models often maintain a serious demeanor while walking the ramp as they are expected to exude composure. They are also advised not to let their bodies overshadow the focus on the attire, which should remain the center of attention.

