Anushka with Kohli obliges fan with a picture

(@fidahassanain)

The actress who is now on family trip to London shared pictures while roaming in a street with her husband Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2021) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have vast fan bass in and outside India. They often are seen doing something ‘different’ and enjoying times together. Both do care of their fans.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared pictures with Virat during their trip to London. Vamika is also there with them this time.

After posting picture on the photo-sharing app, Anushka showed how she obliged 'fan' Virat Kohli, for a photo.

“Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy,” wrote Anushka who is currently taking time off on a trip to London with husband and six-month-old daughter Vamika.

Anushka asked Virat “Anything for my fans!”.

The love birds, who tied the knot in 2017, express love for each other on social media in a very unconventional way.