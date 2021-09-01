Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2021) Lollywood star Armeena Khan is annoyed with fake trolls at Twitter, and is in search of a platform where she could find real people.

Taking to Twitter, the Bin Roye Anso actress has expressed her bad experience at Twitter platforms.

She says that the platform is filled with fake bots and trolls who have been driving their fake narratives and trends.

She asked her fans and friends that where she could find real people.

The actress often encounters with fake narratives and is always seen active while sharing the real things and facts with her fans and followers.