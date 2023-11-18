Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress couldn’t contain her emotions upon hearing the untimely deaths of newborns at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2023) Pakistan popular actress Armeena Khan has been profoundly affected by the devastating impact of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, Armeena, , who is currently in London, couldn't contain her emotions upon hearing about the untimely deaths of newborns at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza due to the relentless airstrikes.

Struggling to articulate her grief, Armeena, a prominent advocate for humanitarian causes, conveyed a poignant sense of helplessness in the face of the tragic consequences unfolding in Gaza. Her emotional response, shared globally, serves as a powerful reflection of the collective anguish felt by people worldwide as they witness the human toll of the conflict in Gaza.