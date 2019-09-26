UrduPoint.com
Artists, Singers Celebrated Veteran Naheed Akhtar's 63 Birthday

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:20 PM

Artists, singers celebrated veteran Naheed Akhtar's 63 birthday

Renowned and playback singer Naheed Akhtar's 63rd birth anniversary was celebrated on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Renowned and playback singer Naheed Akhtar's 63rd birth anniversary was celebrated on Thursday.

She was born on September 26, 1956 in Multan, having three sisters and four brothers. One of her sisters is Hameeda Akhtar.

She started singing in 1970 when she sang a duet with Khalid Asghar in "Raag Malhar" at Radio Pakistan Multan.

Naheed has contributed a lot to the industry and sang in many genres of music including pop, ghazal, classical and Punjabi folk.She was active in the Pakistani film industry during 70s and 80s.

She started singing for Pakistani Film Industry much later, her fans remembered her for the song that rated her at the top was 'Kisi Meherbaan Nei Aa Kei Meri Zindigi Saja Di' from music composer M.

Ashraf's film 'Shama'. One of her songs composed by music composer A. Hameed 'Tha Yaqeen Keh Aaei Gi Yei Raataan Kabhi' for the movie 'Suraiya Bhopali' in a Qawwali format of music was a popular song of its time.

Fans around the globe wished her happy birthday social media and paid rich tributes to the melodious singer and presented tributes by performing on her songs and uploading the videos as well.

