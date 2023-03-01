Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threats

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Indian media report that an unknown caller has hurled threats to the celebrities, saying that 25 persons having weapons have reached Mumbai to carry out the attack.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 1st, 2023) Big Names of the Bollywood industries including Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra received threats from an unknown caller on Wednesday.

The Indian media reported that an unknown caller made bomb threat to the houses of the three celebrities of the local entertainment industry.

Nagpur police, according to the reports, received the call from an unidentified person who claimed that around 25 persons having weapons reached Mumbai to carry out attack.

The Nagpur police instantly warned the Mumbai Police which started investigation into the matter.

But still it was not clear yet as how the caller was.

This is not the first time that prominent individuals in Mumbai had received such kind of threats, according to the reports.

In February 2021, a wild sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was discovered near Mukesh Ambani’s home containing explosives and a note threatening his family’s safety. Following the development, the security of the Ambani’s family was increased.

The recent bomb threat is under investigation and the Mumbai police are working to trace the suspect behind it.