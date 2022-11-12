UrduPoint.com

Bipasha, Karan Welcome First Baby-girl Child

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2022 | 04:32 PM

The Indian media reports that the love birds are over the moon as they have become parents of a baby girl today.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2022) Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have become parents of a baby girl, Indian media report.

The couple is over the moon as they have welcomed their first child-a baby girl today.

The Dhoom 2 star, shared a video on Instagram 5 days ago with the caption "Baby on the way."

Bipasha and Karan earlier in August had announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The actress has since then posted numerous adorable photos and videos on her social media account, sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans and followers.

