Bob Dylan Releases First Original Album In Almost A Decade

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:49 AM

Bob Dylan releases first original album in almost a decade

US folk and rock legend Bob Dylan released his first album of original songs in eight years on Friday with the ten-track "Rough and Rowdy Ways."

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :US folk and rock legend Bob Dylan released his first album of original songs in eight years on Friday with the ten-track "Rough and Rowdy Ways." Dylan's 39th studio album, which comes 58 years after his first, features a 17-minute ballad about the assassination of John F Kennedy, as well as a tribute to American electric bluesman Jimmy Reed.

"Rough and Rowdy Ways" is the Nobel winner's first collection of new material since "Tempest" in 2012, although he has released a number of cover albums in the interim.

It sees Dylan mix gritty blues with folksy storytelling, his signature raspy voice delivering lyrics that switch between bleakly haunting and darkly humorous.

At times he sounds warm, at other times scathing.

In the album's opening song "I Contain Multitudes," the 79-year-old grapples with mortality.

