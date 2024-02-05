Open Menu

Boygenius, SZA, Eilish Scoop Early Grammys As Swift Eyes Record

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:29 PM

The supergroup boygenius jumped to the front of the Grammys pack Sunday at the pre-gala ceremony, cleaning up in the rock categories while fellow top nominees SZA and Billie Eilish also grabbed early trophies.

But it's anyone's guess who will take home the evening's major prizes later on, with Taylor Swift in contention in one of the more eclectic nomination fields in recent memory.

Women make up the vast majority of the contenders for the top Album and Record of the Year prizes, with just one man, the jazz polymath Jon Batiste, in the running.

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker -- the members of boygenius -- were giddy with delight as they ran onstage to accept three trophies during the pre-ceremony, when most of the 90-plus Grammys are handed out.

"I feel kinda like a kid, because that was the last time that something like this felt possible," said Dacus, with Baker adding: "This band is my family, I love them."

Bridgers also scooped a prize for her pop collaboration with SZA, who tweeted "WE GOT ONE!!" after their win was announced.

SZA also claimed the prize for best progressive R&B album for "SOS."

Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey are also in the mix to take home trophies.

