UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burcu Kiratli Ties Knot With Sinan Akcil

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:29 PM

Burcu Kiratli ties knot with Sinan Akcil

The Turkish actress who performed the character of Gokce Hatun in Dirlis: Ertugrul shared pictures of her wedding.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Turkish actress Burcu KiratlI who successfully performed her character as Gokce Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul tied knot with Turkish singer Sinan Akcil.

Taking to Instagram, Burcu Kiratli shared her pictures with her husband Sinan Akcil.

She wrote: “Mr & Mrs. Akçıl,”.

Akçıl also took to his own personal Instagram to share stunning photographs of the couple from the wedding ceremony. He stated that the same caption as his wife to the post.

He said that 31-year old Kiratli found success after appearing as Gokce Hatun in the first two seasons of the mega-hit show Dirils: Ertugrul that had also made waves in Pakistan.

31-year-old Kıratlı found success after appearing as Gokce Hatun in the first two seasons of the mega-hit show Dirilis: Ertugrul that has also made waves in Pakistan.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Related Topics

Pakistan Marriage Wife Same Post From Share Instagram

Recent Stories

 

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong earmarks 1.08 bln USD to vaccinate major ..

4 minutes ago

China's Tianwen-1 Probe Enters Mars Parking Orbit

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong to continue to benefit from mainland's d ..

4 minutes ago

DC Mansehra inaugurates Coronavirus vaccination fo ..

4 minutes ago

Head of Russia's Norilsk Enrichment Plant Detained ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.