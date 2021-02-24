Burcu Kiratli ties knot with Sinan Akcil

(@fidahassanain)

The Turkish actress who performed the character of Gokce Hatun in Dirlis: Ertugrul shared pictures of her wedding.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Turkish actress Burcu KiratlI who successfully performed her character as Gokce Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul tied knot with Turkish singer Sinan Akcil.

Taking to Instagram, Burcu Kiratli shared her pictures with her husband Sinan Akcil.

She wrote: “Mr & Mrs. Akçıl,”.

Akçıl also took to his own personal Instagram to share stunning photographs of the couple from the wedding ceremony. He stated that the same caption as his wife to the post.

He said that 31-year old Kiratli found success after appearing as Gokce Hatun in the first two seasons of the mega-hit show Dirils: Ertugrul that had also made waves in Pakistan.

Congratulations to the happy couple!