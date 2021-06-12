UrduPoint.com
Classic Movie Show To Tour China For CPC Centenary

Classic movie show to tour China for CPC centenary

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A collection of classic movies will be shown on a tour around China in the second half of 2021, as part of the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary celebrations.

The show, featuring both open-air film screenings and interactions, is part of a celebration event involving 100 classic revolution-themed movies.

It will tour more than 10 cities to engage the audience.

The celebration event is sponsored by Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., China Publishing Group Corp., and online learning platform xuexi.cn.

More Stories From Showbiz

