Coronavirus: Reema Advises Fans To Take Precautionary Measures

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

Pakistani actress Reema has advised her fans to take precautionary measures in a wake of coronovirus outbreak in China

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Pakistani actress Reema has advised her fans to take precautionary measures in a wake of coronovirus outbreak in China.In a statement, the actress has requested the authorities to strictly monitor the health condition of passengers coming from China to Pakistan.She also stated that everyone should take care of their health to prevent themselves from falling prey to this virus

